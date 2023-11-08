Sean O’Malley predicts blistering win over Marlon Vera in UFC 299 title fight rematch: ‘I’m gonna smoke this dude’

Now officially booked to defend his undisputed bantamweight championship against former-foe, Marlon Vera at UFC 299 in March of next year, divisional titleholder, Sean O’Malley remains supremely confident of defeating the Ecuadorian in the pair’s rematch, claiming he will “smoke” his long-time rival.

O’Malley the current undisputed bantamweight champion, headlined UFC 292 back in August of this year in Boston, Massachusetts, defeating long-time gold holder, Aljamain Sterling in a spectacular second round knockout win over over the Uniondale native.

On that same card, Chone contender, Vera earned his title fight with O’Malley off the back of a close decision win over Pedro Munhoz, returning to winning ways following a one-sided decision loss to perennial contender and former interim title challenger, Cory Sandhagen in a San Antonio main event clash.

Sean O’Malley predicts victory over Marlon Vera in UFC 299 rematch

Holding a 2020 win over O’Malley – Vera is the sole fighter in mixed martial arts to defeat the Dana White’s Contender Series product, however, the former is confident of putting TKO wrongs right this time around, predicting a stoppage win in March.

“I want that fight,” Sean O’Malley told MMA Fighting. “It’s just perfect. I feel like it’s perfect timing. After that first fight, everyone was like, ‘You gotta get that rematch, you gotta get that rematch.’ And I said, ‘I’ll get that rematch when I want that, when it’s time. When it’s time for the that rematch, I’m going to call for it and I’ll get it.’ I could’ve gotten that rematch whenever I wanted. I was like, it’s not the right time yet. Now is the right time, so I’m just very excited about that fight.”

“I don’t want to talk him down too much, because I’ve got to build a fight,” Sean O’Malley continued. “But I’m going to smoke this dude.”

Who wins in their UFC 299 title fight rematch: Sean O’Malley or Marlon Vera?