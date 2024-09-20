Sean O’Malley claims he actually beat Merab Dvalishvili at Noche UFC: ‘Where’s my belt’

Despite suffering a one-sided unanimous decision defeat against arch-rival, Merab Dvalishvili over the course of last weekend in the main event of Noche UFC, former divisional titleholder, Sean O’Malley has boldy claimed that upon rewatching, he should have been awarded a decision win over the Georgian.

O’Malley, a former undisputed bantamweight champion, headlined the promotion’s monumental event at the Las Vegas Sphere over the course of last weekend, suffering a unanimous judging (49-46, 48-47, 48-47) loss against Tbilisi grappling and wrestling ace, Dvalishvili in the pair’s grudge title fight.

And initially claiming he had come up short despite promising a devastating knockout win over the Serra-Longo MMA staple, O’Malley has done a complete 180, claiming he had watched his fight with Dvalishvili round-by-round — gifting himself a decision win, before claiming he should receive his title again — and defend it against Umar Nurmagomedov in the summer of next year.

“I’M BACKKKK,” Sean O’Malley posted on his Instagram account. “AND STILL. Rewatch the fight. 1,3,5 I won. You have to beat the champ to be the champ. God if feels GOOOOOD!! Thank you guys. Can’t wait to defend my belt again.”

“Round 1, I won that round 100%!!” Sean O’Malley posted on his official X account.

“Round 2, def lost. Took very little damage tho.”

Sean O'Malley declares himself the rightful winner from #NocheUFC pic.twitter.com/5wuKYkNJhC — MMA Fighting (@MMAFighting) September 19, 2024

“Round 3 was closer than round 1 in my opinion. My round. Up 2-1 going into round 4.”

“Round 4 Merab’s round for sure. 2-2 going into the 5th.”

“Round 5 I won. I am the champ. God is good. 1,3,5 round I won. Defending belt against Umar in Vegas June/July.”

“UNDEFEATED!!!”

“AND STILL!!!”

Sean O’Malley declares himself champion, argues case for win

Furthermore, Montana striker, O’Malley called fo himself to be reinstated as the undisputed bantamweight gold holder, declaring himself as the championship holder once more.

“Whether you hate me or love me, rewatch that fight, turn the commentary off and tell me I did not win that fight…” Sean O’Malley posted. “I’m the champ, I won! I’m the champ, where’s my belt!”