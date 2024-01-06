Sean O’Malley vows to become ‘As big as Conor McGregor’ in 2024 ahead of UFC 299 title fight return

Undisputed bantamweight champion, Sean O’Malley claims two eye-catching performances this year ahead of his return at UFC 299 in March – will make him as big of a sportswide star as former two-weight champion, Conor McGregor.

O’Malley, the current undisputed bantamweight champion, makes his return to the Octagon at UFC 299 in March, attempting to avenge his sole career loss as he takes on Ecuadorian contender, Marlon Vera in Miami, Florida.

Winning bantamweight spoils back in August of last year at UFC 292 in Boston, Dana White’s Contender Series alum, O’Malley turned in a spectacular second round win over Aljamain Sterling, stopping the dominant defending gold holder with a second round TKO win.

Sean O’Malley eyes Conor McGregor-level stardom this year

And slated to take on Chone native and arch-rival, Vera at UFC 299 in his sophomore pay-per-view headliner under the promotion’s banner, O’Malley claims an impeccable performance against the former, as well as a further win this annum – will make his as big of a star as Dublin striker, McGregor.



“I’m hoping to get another one [fight] in by the end of the year and be the biggest star in sports, not just combat sports,” Sean O’Malley told ESPN MMA during a recent interview. “I think I go out there and put two beautiful performances together. I will be as big as Conor (McGregor).”

Sean O’Malley believes he will be as big as Conor McGregor by the end of 2024



“When I say stuff like that, people [are] always like, ‘Oh, you wannabe Conor.’” Sean O’Malley explained. “He’s the biggest star in combat sports. Of course, I want to be as big as him.”

As for McGregor, the former two-weight champion has confirmed his planned return to fighting at UFC 302 in June during an International Fight Week event – in the form of a middleweight clash with lightweight contender, Michael Chandler.

