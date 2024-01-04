Conor McGregor backed to earn ‘Legendary’ status with middleweight division knockout win at UFC 302

UFC Bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley shares his thoughts on Conor McGregor’s return potentially taking place at middleweight.

On New Year’s Eve, McGregor recently announced his official return to the Octagon, sharing a classic McGregor-style video. With a glass of red win in hand, McGregor confirmed that he would make his anticipated comeback on June 29.

“Ladies and gentlemen, a happy new year to you all. I’d like to announce the return date for myself, ‘The Notorious’ Conor McGregor, for the greatest comeback of all time. “It will take place in Las Vegas for International Fight Week on June 29th,” McGregor announced.

“And the opponent, Michael Chandler. And the weight, Mr. Chandler… 185 pounds.” (H/T Bloody Elbow)

Sean O’Malley discusses Conor McGregor’s potential 185lb debut

A McGregor fight is always going to dominate all MMA conversations, fuelling discussions on every MMA talk show or podcast. O’Malley would share his thoughts on McGregor’s fight on his podcast TimboSugarShow and claimed that McGregor, who ‘Sugar’ has shared his admiration, can further cement his legacy in the upcoming clash.

“I feel like he might be fiddling,” O’Malley said. “I think he’s just trying to – I don’t know … Chandler probably walks around max 185 (pounds), Conor probably 190-195. But interesting matchup there, 185. If he knocks out Chandler, he’d have a knockout at ’45, knockout at ’55, knockout at ’70, knockout at 185. That would be legendary.” (H/T MMAJunkie)https://www.lowkickmma.com/conor-mcgregor-warned-extra-weight-chandler-ufc/

If McGregor was to score a knockout against Chandler at middleweight, he would be the first fighter to ever score knockout wins over four divisions.

As for O’Malley, the 29-year-old is set to defend his 135lb strap against Marlon Vera in the main event of UFC 299 in March.

Do you think Conor McGregor will return at the middleweight limit?