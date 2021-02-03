The Sugar Show has been renewed for another season. Striking star Sean O’Malley is ready to bounce back against the once prominent prospect, Thomas Almeida at UFC 260 on March 27.

O’Malley would go on to his YouTube channel to release the breaking news.

O’Malley (12-1) is coming off his first and only professional loss to Marlon “Chito” Vera at UFC 252 last August. He was chopped down with leg kicks which led to a TKO stoppage for Vera. O’Malley believes he is mentally undefeated in his career despite the official verdict.

“Sugar” originally asked to fight Raoni Barcelos at UFC 256 last December. However, just as the team sent out the request it was revealed that Barcelos had just been booked against Merab Dvalishvili. Team Sugar was relieved that bout didn’t go through as O’Malley was still adjusting to having become a new father to his newborn child. He would later campaign for a return at UFC 258, which did not come into fruition. Suga Sean’s newest episode will air on March’s second Pay-Per-View at UFC 260.

On the other side of the cage, we have Thomas Almeida. Almeida came into the UFC in 2015 as a very promising 18-0 Bantamweight prospect, finishing all of his fights except for one. The surging Brazilian would continue to cruise against the competition, finishing 3 out of 4 opponents under the UFC banner.

The 2015 Breakout Star of the Year would go on to have his name in the marquee with his first UFC main event coming against another rising, undefeated star in Cody Garbrandt. When the lights shined the brightest, Almeida would be blinded by Garbrandt’s fierce power in no more than a round, suffering his first loss at the hands of the future Bantamweight king.

“Thominhas” would eventually boomerang back into the win column with a KO win of his own, against Albert Morales.

A year after experiencing his first KO loss to Garbrandt. The young prospect’s chin would once again be put up to the test when he faced off against top contender Jimmie Rivera and rising star Rob Font. Almeida would be dropped multiple times by these upstarts, falling short each time.

Almeida would once again taste defeat after being outpointed by Jonathan Martinez late last year. The former 22-0 star looks to put another diminished stamp on O’Malley record, giving him the second loss of his career.

Do you think Sean O’Malley will get back to winning ways at UFC 260?