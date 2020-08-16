In the UFC 252 co-main event bantamweight prospect ‘Suga’ Sean O’Malley faces the toughest test of his career against Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera. O’Malley is confident of maintaining his perfect record. ‘Chito’ wants to get back into the win column and propel himself into the UFC bantamweight rankings by derailing the O’Malley hype train.

Round 1: Both men open up with kicks. Sean O’Malley lands the biggest of them and another! ‘Suga’ mixes it up and goes hard to the body with the kick. As the round progresses it becomes clear O’Malley has a leg injury. He struggling with it clearly. ‘Suga’ is trying to throw big but he falls to the floor while doing so. He is unable to stand up. ‘Chito’ swarms on the mat and is landing huge shots. Referee Herb Dean steps in to save O’Malley from taking too much damage.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Marlon Vera def. Sean O’Malley via TKO in round one