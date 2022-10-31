Sean Brady has opened up about the hate he received after his loss to Belal Muhammad.

Top ten-ranked welterweight contender Brady took on Muhammad in his last outing at UFC 280. He went into the bout looking to extend his 15-fight win streak against Muhammad, who put his eight-fight unbeaten run on the line. Muhammad came out firing from the get-go and dispatched Brady by TKO in round two.

Sean Brady opens up on the hate he received in the loss to Belal Muhammad

In a recent appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Sean Brady talked about the criticism he received for losing his undefeated record after the first loss of his professional career.

“Someone messaged her and said that if I won the fight against Belal that they would kill me and bury me in the desert – it was pretty bad,” Brady said (transcribed by MMA Fighting). “She was right there front row sitting with [Joe Pyfer], and she busted through the security and got to me when I was walking out of the [octagon], but she was right there [in Abu Dhabi] with me, [and] she got messages.”

Brady hit back at the haters who threatened his wife

Whether it was due to losing a wager or for any other reason, Brady does not appreciate the side of fans that causes problems for his wife.

“Dude, these fans, they’re scumbags,” Brady said. “Don’t get me wrong, there’s great fans, then there are these people with fake profiles that write to you afterward. I just read this message [earlier this week] that was like, ‘You’re a piece of s***’ – they just say the most wild things to you. I don’t let it get to me. I try not to lean into that s*** anymore. But my wife, she’s a registered nurse. All she does is take care of people, and people are threatening her, calling her this, calling her that.“

Brady encouraged the haters to message him directly if they had something to

“Message me. Don’t message my wife, especially if you’re a man. Be a man. Say it to me, don’t say it to my f****** wife, because my wife could probably beat you up.”