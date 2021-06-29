UFC flyweight Sarah Alpar wants to focus on her fighting career full-time and needs your help to do it.

Alpar realizes the commitment she’ll need for a successful UFC career. Alpar knows that she needs to train full-time. But like many other fighters, cannot do so without incurring financial hardship. So Alpar has done what no other fighter has to date; she started her own Go Fund Me page to seek support from her fans.

The former LFA bantamweight women’s champion has already had a tough road in the UFC. Earning her UFC contract on Dana White‘s Contender Series, the transition hasn’t been easy for her. Alpar has gone 0-1 in the bantamweight division, losing to Jessica-Rose Clark at UFC Vegas 11. Alpar has also had four bouts canceled and hasn’t stepped into the octagon for a match since September of last year. No fights mean no paychecks.

Moving down to flyweight, Alpar will face Erin Blanchfield at a UFC Fight Night this upcoming September. Looking to get her career back on track, Alpar says she needs $30,000 to help her prepare.

In a lengthy statement on her Go Fund Me page, Alpar explains her goal and breaks down how she plans on utilizing the funds.

“My goal is to raise $30,000 by December 1, 2021, to train full-time. Greater success requires greater time, dedication, and resources. For this, I am calling on you to help me! My heart is in this, and you will watch my progress as finances come in, and I believe with all my heart we, the ‘Too Sweet’ Tribe, can get there. Funds will go toward food, supplements, training (gym fees, specialized coaching, etc.), living expenses, recovery, gym fees, doctor fees, travel, gas, room and board.”

“Financial Sponsorships, Donations, and having long-distance Travel Purchased with your donation of Flyer Miles – all of this is a HUGE help.”

Alpar also made a video posted to her Instagram explaining the page and seeking donations.

As fighter pay continues to be a hot-button topic in the world of MMA, we wonder if more fighters take Alpar’s approach to subsidize their careers.

Would you donate to Sarah Alpar’s Go Fund Me Page?