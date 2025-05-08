Sand, Sweat, and Speed: Why Boxer Jully Poca Trains by the Waves

Jully Poca isn’t just fighting for titles, she’s out to conquer the beach, too. The Brazilian boxer and model, already a knockout on Instagram with millions of followers, recently swapped the boxing gym for the shoreline, posting a video of her lightning-fast hands and sharp footwork against a backdrop of sand and surf.

Jully Poca Hits the Beach: The Secret Behind Her Knockout Training Routine

Brazil’s Jully Poca’s boxing record is spotless, boasting wins over names like Daniella Hemsley, Elle Brooke, and Alaena Vampira, and she currently holds the MFB women’s cruiserweight title. Her next title defense is set for May 16 in Leeds, where she’ll face Aria Wild on a DAZN card.

So, why is Jully Poca training on the beach? She recently posted a video showing off her quick hands, pad work, and shadowboxing against a backdrop of sand and surf.

Training on sand isn’t just for the Instagram aesthetic, it’s a weapon for athletes. Sand absorbs force, making every movement require more energy and muscle engagement compared to solid ground. This means better stamina, explosiveness, and balance, all with less stress on the joints. The uneven surface also strengthens stabilizer muscles, improves reaction time, and boosts agility-key ingredients for a boxer looking to stay sharp and injury-free.

For Jully Poca, the beach isn’t just a pretty training ground; it’s a place to build power, and maybe get a little sun while she’s at it. With her next fight looming, don’t be surprised if her beach drills translate into even quicker hands and stronger footwork when she steps back under the lights.