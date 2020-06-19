San Antonio Shooting Suspect Arrested, No UFC Affiliation

Spread the word!













Law enforcement officers have arrested the suspected gunman in a San Antonio shooting that injured eight people on June 12. The events unfolded after a group was turned away at a bar for being intoxicated, a man that was part of the group — who notably claimed to be a UFC fighter from California according to San Antonio Police Chief William McManus — shot and wounded eight people in a parking lot on Friday.

“He hit eight individuals,” McManus said. “All transported themselves to local hospitals.”

Speaking post fight at UFC on ESPN 10, Dana White seemed concerned by the reports and was just hoping they wasn’t true, he said.

“How crazy is that sh*t? This world is just f*cking bananas right now. If you don’t think I heard about that one at 7 a.m. this morning, you know what I mean? You know, I hope it’s not true.”

“But I hear that sh*t all the time. You know how many f*cking bald guys in this town walk around and say they’re me? It’s mind boggling, you guys. If I told you some of these stories, you wouldn’t believe it. It’s just crazy. I’m hoping that that’s the case.”

According to a report from the San Antonio Police Department, a 37-year-old man named Jenelius Crew was arrested on June 18 in Miami, Florida – he has no links to the UFC. Check out the full police report below.

“On June 12, 2020, SAPD officers responded to a shooting in progress at a local bar where (8) eight victims had been shot. Homicide detectives began collecting evidence and through the course of the investigation developed information on a suspect. Yesterday, the Homicide Unit obtained (8) eight Aggravated Assault/Deadly Weapon arrest warrants for Jenelius Crew. This morning, members of the U.S. Marshals Service Florida Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force received information that Jenelius Crew was staying at a hotel located in Miami, FL. While conducting surveillance, task force officers observed Crew exit the hotel room. The Florida Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force and Broward County Sheriff’s Office made contact with Crew and took him into custody without incident. Crew was booked into the Miami-Dade County Jail.”