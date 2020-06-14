Dana White Hoping San Antonio Shooter Isn’t UFC Fighter

Spread the word!













Dana White is hoping a San Antonio gunman isn’t who he claims to be.

After a group was turned away at a bar for being intoxicated, a man that was part of the group — who notably claimed to be a UFC fighter from California according to San Antonio Police Chief William McManus — shot and wounded eight people in a parking lot on Friday.

“He hit eight individuals,” McManus said. “All transported themselves to local hospitals.”

As it stands, investigators are currently reviewing footage to identify the suspect and get more details as to what happened.

White Hopes Gunman Isn’t UFC Fighter

Being the president of the UFC, White certainly heard about the news and can only hope the shooter was just making false claims about his identity.

“How crazy is that sh*t? This world is just f*cking bananas right now,” White said at the UFC Vegas 2 post-fight press conference. “… If you don’t think I heard about that one at 7 a.m. this morning, you know what I mean? You know, I hope it’s not true.”

“But I hear that sh*t all the time. You know how many f*cking bald guys in this town walk around and say they’re me? It’s mind boggling, you guys. If I told you some of these stories, you wouldn’t believe it. It’s just crazy. I’m hoping that that’s the case.”

What do you make of the gunman claiming to be a UFC fighter?