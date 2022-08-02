Following the recent capture of Buakaw Banchamek to a multi-fight deal, BKFC (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship) have bolstered their roster once again – this time inking a deal with decorated Thai striking sensation, the decorated, Saenchai.

As per an initial report from MMA Fighting reporter, Damon Martin, BKFC have signed Saenchai – who is regarded as one of the greatest Muay Thai strikers produced in Thailand, to a multi-fight deal, ahead of the latter’s transition to bare knuckle fighting.

BKFC has signed another Muay Thai legend to the roster — this time it's Saenchai, who holds a ridiculous 313-41-5 record during his career.



He'll now crossover to bare-knuckle competition alongside Buakaw, who also signed with BKFC just recently. @bareknucklefc pic.twitter.com/8qTK9Fyx13 — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) August 2, 2022

“BKFC has signed another Muay Thai legend to the roster – this time its Saenchai, who holds a ridiculous 313-41-5 record during his career,” Martin tweeted. “He’ll now crossover to bare-knuckle competition alongside Buakaw, who also signed with BKFC just recently. @bareknucklefc.”

Last competing at the end of June, the Thai defeated Argentine striker, Alan Yauny with a unanimous decision win at THAI FIGHT Sisaket.

Also holding an undefeated professional boxing record, Saenchai competed six times as a professional in the squared circle, landing a 6-0 record with his most recent walk coming back in 2004.

An official date or opponent for Saenchai’s promotional debut with BKFC has to be determined by the organization

One of the most decorated Muay Thai fighters produced in Thailand, he has managed to scoop the Lumpinee Stadium title on four separate occasions in four separate weight classes to boot – with the championship considered as one of the most sought after in the sport.

The southpaw striker has competed notably at the weight limits of flyweight, bantamweight, featherweight, lightweight, and welterweight over the course of his decorated, and storied professional career.

With the capture of Saenchai, BKFC add the Thai striker to their roster which recently saw the inclusion of Saenchai’s compatriot, Buakaw – a two-time K-1 World MAX champion and also one of the most iconic fighters produced in Thailand.