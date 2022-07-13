Muay Thai and kickboxing legend Buakaw Banchamek has a new home.

Buakaw has agreed to a multi-fight deal with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, the promotion announced today. The 40-year-old will transition from muay thai to bare-knuckle boxing.

“It’s been almost 11 years since I last fought in the United States and I’ve always wanted to return. I love bare-knuckle fighting and this creates a new challenge for me which I welcome,” Buakaw said. “I’m very grateful to BKFC for this great opportunity and can’t wait to put on a show for their fans all over the world.”

Buakaw is known as being one of the best fighters that Thailand has ever produced. He has gained numerous accolades throughout his combat sports career that spans over two decades. He is a six-time World Muaythai champion and a two-time K-1 kickboxing champion. His record stands at 240-24-12 with 73 finishes.

Buakaw’s BKFC Debut is Set

The combat sports legend will be making his BKFC debut in Thailand on Sept. 3 and then fighting in the United States later this year. Buakaw last fought in the U.S. in September 2011 with a TKO win over Warren Stevelmans in the Muaythai Premier League.

“Buakaw is a true international fighting legend who many consider the best Muay Thai fighter of all time,” BKFC President David Feldman said. “Over the last couple of months he’s expressed interest in fighting bare-knuckle and competing in the United States against our best fighters and it’s an honor to sign him to this multi-fight promotional contract.”

After a three-year hiatus, Buakaw made his return to combat sports earlier this month. He earned a decision win over Dmitry Varats in the World Fight Kun Khmer Series in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. Fighting out of the Banchamek Gym in Thailand, Buakaw is on an eight-fight winning streak.

Buakaw is the latest acquisition for BKFC. In the last few months, the promotion has signed former MMA fighters, including names like Greg Hardy, Felice Herrig, and John Dodson.

“BKFC continues to have a wealth of growing fan and media support in Asia, particularly in Thailand where Buakaw is from,” Feldman said. “Fans are going to love the tremendous level of excitement and unrivaled skills he brings to combat sports.”