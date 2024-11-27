Oscar De La Hoya Slams Unapproved Ryan Garcia vs. Rukiya Anpo Fight: ‘No Event Without Us’

Ryan Garcia wants to fight at RIZIN FF’s annual New Year’s Eve event in Japan.

On Tuesday, Garcia was in Los Angeles for a special face-off with Japanese kickboxing sensation Rukiya Anpo — the man he plans on fighting at RIZIN 49: Decade inside the iconic Saitama Super Arena on December 31.

That same day, Golden Boy Promotion’s head Oscar De La Hoya took to social media to remind both Garcia and RIZIN that he still has ‘King Ryan’ under contract.

“Golden Boy Promotions has exclusive rights to Ryan Garcia’s fights,” De La Hoya wrote on X. “The organizers of this event have acknowledged as such and have agreed in writing that our sign-off is needed for this event to occur. As no such sign-off has been given, as of today there is no event with Ryan Garcia.”

Fanmio promoting Ryan Garcia vs. rukiya anpo fight

Garcia vs. Anpo is being promoted by Fanmio, the same company behind the Logan Paul vs. Floyd Mayweather exhibition bout in 2021 and more recently, the boxing match between former UFC stars Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal. That event reportedly brought fans to the arena, but not so much on pay-per-view, prompting Diaz to file a lawsuit against Fanmio, claiming the company screwed him out of $9 million.

Fanmio could find itself in another legal situation if they don’t work out a deal with Golden Boy.

In all likelihood, the bout will probably get scrapped considering Garcia and De La Hoya’s already strained relationship. Add in Fanmio’s sketchy past with promoting events and you’ve got a recipe for disaster that all parties should probably just avoid altogether.