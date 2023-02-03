Roy Jones Jr. looking to box against Fedor Emelianenko in an exhibition: “I think that such a fight is possible.”

All-time boxing icon Roy Jones Jr. is looking to have an exhibition boxing match against the heavyweight MMA great Fedor Emelianenko. According to the American boxer, negotiations have already begun.

In an interview with the Russian website Tass.ru, Roy Jones Jr. discussed boxing Fedor Emelianenko in an exhibition, he said:

“Yes, such a fight is possible as an exhibition. We have already somehow negotiated on this subject, but they have not [agreed to] anything. I think that such a fight is possible.”

In 2021, Fedor also asked for the fight. He said:

“I have great respect for him [Roy Jones Jr.] as an athlete, a person, like a legend. He is one of the most outstanding boxer in the world of all time. Of course, it would be a great honor for me to perform in such a fight. I am interested in such fights. There are a few things we need to do — we need a promotion that is ready to organize such a fight. We also need to discuss the terms.“

Roy Jones Jr. vs Fedor Emelianenko?

The US-born Roy Jones Jr. was an incredibly accomplished boxer. After earning a silver medal in the Olympics, he would go on to pick up world titles across four weight classes including middleweight, super middleweight, light heavyweight, and heavyweight. He left professional boxing in 2018 with a 66-9 record. Although, in 2020 he took an exhibition boxing match against the legendary Mike Tyson.

Russia’s Fedor Emelianenko s an all-time MMA great with notable wins over Mark Coleman, Kevin Randleman, Mirko Cro Cop, Tim Sylvia, Andrei Arlovski, Frank Mir, and Antônio Rodrigo Nogueira, among many others. Coming off a first-round knockout of Timothy Johnson, Fedor will be fighting for the Bellator Heavyweight World Title against Ryan Bader. This February 4 matchup at Bellator 290 has been declared as Emelianenko’s final fight in MMA.

Fedor Emelianenko has participated in exhibition fights previously. Fedor has faced Gegard Mousasi and Shinya Aoki in MMA exhibition matchups. But, the Russian heavyweight has no official experience in boxing as a professional.