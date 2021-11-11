Former Pride FC heavyweight champion and Grand Prix victor, Fedor Emelianenko has revealed he would be open to fighting former professional boxing champion, Roy Jones Jr. in the future — in a future boxing match.



Emelianenko, revered as arguably the greatest heavyweight mixed martial artist of all time, lodged his second consecutive victory last month in the main event of Bellator 269 in his native Russian homecoming — stopping former interim heavyweight title chaser, Timothy Johnson with a patented first round knockout with just over a minute and a half elapsed in the first round.



The veteran Russian earned the #3 rank in the heavyweight division with his first round knockout victory — which followed a prior, one-sided first round knockout victory over former UFC light heavyweight titleholder, Quinton Jackson.

Fedor Emelianenko believes a future exhibition fight with Roy Jones Jr. is possible



At the time of publication, the 45-year-old has yet to book his next professional bout, however, the next walk under the Bellator banner is likely to be his final in the sport, and it could come in a heavyweight title fight.

Nevertheless, Emelianenko has expressed an interest in potentially matching with the aforenoted former four-weight professional boxing champion, Jones Jr.



“I have great respect for him [Roy Jones Jr.] as an athlete, a person, like a legend,” Fedor Emelianenko told Russian outlet TASS. “He is one of the most outstanding boxer in the world of all time. Of course, it would be a great honor for me to perform in such a fight. I am interested in such fights. There are a few things we need to do — we need a promotion that is ready to organize such a fight. We also need to discuss the terms.“



Emelianenko hinted that an exhibition bout between the two would be the more likely avenue to a showdown with Jones Jr. — but maintains the former middleweight, supper-middleweight, light heavyweight, and heavyweight champion would still prove incredibly dangerous even on exhibition terms.



“We probably will not fully commit to strikes,” Fedor Emelianenko said. “But even without committing to punches, Roy [Jones Jr.] can show everything he is capable of. Hopefully, I won’t pale in comparison.“

“We now have the wind blowing in different directions,” Fedor Emelianenko said. “I think that this fight will be interesting for many. But there are many pitfalls, including many people who will take it negatively.” (Transcribed by Bloody Elbow)

