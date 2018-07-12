Ronda Rousey Won’t Say Daniel Cormier Is The Best Ever

Ronda Rousey made it clear in a recent interview that she is hesitant to call Daniel Cormier the GOAT.

It’s rare for Rousey to talk about MMA these days now that she’s in the WWE because she has put distance between herself and MMA while learning to make the transition from the Octagon to the ring.

Rousey has been out of the fight game for two years after suffering devastating losses in her last two bouts under the UFC banner but was recently inducted into the Hall of Fame of the Las Vegas-based promotion just last week as part of International Fight Week in Nevada along with other fighters as the promotion pays respect to those who have contributed to the success and creation of the company.

Up until those losses, she was a wrecking machine as she ran through the top contenders in the division at the time but that all went away when she was dethroned of UFC gold by Holly Holm at UFC 193 in November 2015 as Holm knocked her out with a head kick in devastating style, and hen, she suffered a 48-second TKO loss to Amanda Nunes at UFC 207 in December 2016.

TMZ Sports recently caught up with the former UFC women’s bantamweight champion to get her thoughts on newly crowned UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier and his big win in the main event of the UFC 226 pay-per-view event at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada when he was able to score a KO win over Stipe Miocic to win the UFC heavyweight title, which marks history as Cormier is now a two-division champion.

Rousey stated in this interview (transcript courtesy of MMAMania) that there is no question Cormier is the greatest in the game today but calling him the greatest of all-time will always be up for debate.

“Saying right now and G.O.A.T. is kind of contradictory because one is all time and one means right now. So, it doesn’t make sense to be the G.O.A.T. right now. I think right now, he is the best in the game right now. I’d say so for sure. He is well-rounded, Olympic team captain; you don’t get that kind of position for nothing.”

It’s always interesting to hear comments from Rousey about MMA because of the way that she handled her exit and comes across as not being a supporter of the sport that made her.