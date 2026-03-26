Ronda Rousey Uses AEW Stage to Flip Off TKO and Hype Netflix Fight

Ronda Rousey says her surprise AEW Revolution run‑in was a pointed message for TKO Group, framing the appearance as a way to back Marina Shafir, hype her Netflix MMA return, and tweak her former employers at the same time.

AEW Revolution run‑in

On March 15, Ronda Rousey appeared at AEW Revolution after Toni Storm defeated Marina Shafir in Shafir’s first pay‑per‑view singles match, entering the ring to confront Storm before leaving with her long‑time friend. The show took place in the Los Angeles market, with Shafir telling Rousey she would be on the card while Rousey was traveling through the area to prepare for her upcoming fight.

In her YouTube vlog, Rousey explained that she initially asked Shafir whether she had any dates coming up so Rousey could “do a run‑in or something to help you out and put over the fight.” Shafir then informed her about the AEW pay‑per‑view booking at what Rousey still called the Staples Center, presenting an opening for the cameo in front of a major televised audience.

A “f*ck you” to TKO

Rousey told viewers that turning up at an AEW show with WWE on Netflix was “kind of a cool little bit of a f*ck you to the TKO Group.” She added that she took the risk on the basis that it would be easier to “ask for forgiveness instead of permission,” stressing that the appearance was unadvertised and arguing that she was effectively promoting the company’s Netflix programming.

Ronda Rousey (L) and Gina Carano (R) pose in front of Jake Paul (C) during the Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) and Netflix 5X5 Professional MMA bound pre-fight press conference outside the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California on March 10, 2026. Rousey will face off against Carano on May 16, 2026. Both fighters will be returning after lengthy retirements. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images)

Since leaving WWE in late 2023, Rousey has been openly critical of the promotion and of the UFC, both now housed within TKO Group Holdings, and has framed some of her recent media moves as part of a wider personal dispute with the organization. The Revolution cameo, positioned alongside her comments about TKO, fit into that ongoing public pushback rather than a long‑term commitment to AEW programming.

“I asked [Marina Shafir] and I was like, ‘Hey, are you gonna be doing any shows while I’m on the way up to the fight so that maybe I could do a run-in or something to help you out and put over the fight?’ And she was like, ‘Actually, I’m gonna be at Staples [Center] doing my first ever pay-per-view match. “It’s kind of a cool little bit of a f*ck you to the TKO Group. Which is kind of funny because WWE is on Netflix, but I kind of figured it’d be easier to ask for forgiveness instead of permission on this one. Like, I’m promoting your show. It’s fine. We didn’t advertise it. It’s not like we boosted the ratings of it, so it should be fine.” H/t WrestlePurists

Rousey is not expected back in AEW any time soon and that the Revolution run‑in was planned as a one‑off. The report notes that the appearance was designed to support Shafir and promote Rousey’s MMA return, with the Los Angeles market making the logistics straightforward ahead of her fight with Gina Carano, on Netflix.

While the post‑match angle teased a possible feud with AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm, PWInsider’s account states there were never concrete plans for an extended Storm vs. Rousey program, and Storm is now expected to be off television for an extended spell. That removes any short‑term path to a follow‑up angle even if AEW or Rousey were to revisit the idea later in the year.

Ronda Rousey says AEW is like the more adult version of WWE:



“AEW is more adult version of WWE, which sounds like a good time. It was kind of a cool little bit of a FUCK YOU to the TKO group.”

pic.twitter.com/HXQmTzwL0E — Drainmaker (@TheDrainmaker) March 25, 2026

Rousey vs. Carano on Netflix

Away from wrestling, Rousey is set to return to MMA on May 16 in a featherweight bout against Gina Carano at 145 pounds, staged at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California. The event will be promoted by Jake Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions and streamed live worldwide on Netflix as part of the platform’s move into live combat sports, positioning Rousey vs. Carano as a headline attraction for that strategy.

Ronda Rousey addresses her AEW Revolution appearance, calls it a ‘bit of a f*ck you’ to TKO:



“I asked [Marina Shafir] and I was like, ‘Hey, are you gonna be doing any shows while I’m on the way up to the fight so that maybe I could do a run-in or something to help you out and… pic.twitter.com/QhnADvpa8O — WrestlePurists (@WrestlePurists) March 25, 2026

Both women have framed the fight as a long‑anticipated meeting, with Rousey calling it “the biggest super fight in the history of women’s combat sports,” underscoring why tying her AEW appearance to promotion for the bout made strategic sense from her side.