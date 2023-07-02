Amid continued rumors of a return to mixed martial arts competition following her retirement from combat sports back in 2017, former undisputed UFC bantamweight champion, Ronda Rousey has been compared to former boxing world champion, George Foreman – with fans touting the Riverside native to make good on a potential comeback fight.

Rousey, a former Strikeforce bantamweight champion and the inaugural UFC bantamweight champion, has been sidelined from mixed martial arts competition since headlining UFC 207 back in December of 2016, suffering a spectacular opening minute knockout loss to the recently retired former two-weight champion, Amanda Nunes.

The defeat saw Rousey slump to 12-2 as a professional, following a stunning second round high-kick knockout loss to Holly Holm in the pair’s UFC 193 title fight the year prior – as Ronda Rousey dropped her undisputed bantamweight gold.

Turning to professional wrestling in the time since under the banner of the WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment), Ronda Rousey has since enjoyed a decorated career in the sport, however, in the wake of the aforenoted retirement of Brazilian pound-for-pound queen, Nunes, the ex-champion has been linked with a return to the Octagon.

Ronda Rousey has been linked with a stunning return to the UFC

Initially, speculation suggested Rousey could return in a vacant bantamweight title offing with former division champion, Julianna Peña – with head coach, Eric Albaraccin claiming the Californian should instead consider a featherweight debut in a bid to save the weight division which appears to be on borrowed time.

Furthermore, despite her lengthy hiatus from the sport, fans have claimed that given the near-death experience experienced by former world champion, Foreman following his title fight with Muhammad Ali – Rousey could make good on a return to the sport, and landing success to boot.

“Hey George Foreman came back after dying in the ring and won the heavyweight title at 50,” A fan posted on social media. “I’ve heard of crazier. With the right mindset and training, I could see it.”

However, other users have questioned why Ronda Rousey would put her legacy on the line and make a return to combat sports for the first time since 2016.

“She has no reason to take it lol,” A fan wrote. “I’m sure they just throw names out any way but I can’t imagine they seriously expect her to come back to fighting. They just make calls to keep contact with fighters that are in good standing, simple as that.”