Ex-UFC star Ronda Rousey urged to take responsibility for how she’s treated by fans: ‘Show a little bit of humility’

Amid claims from former bantamweight champion, Ronda Rousey how she has yet to attend a UFC event due to an apparent lack of acceptance from both media and fans alike, the recently retired, Matt Brown has urged the former to take responsibility for her lack of “humility” since her retirement.

Rousey, a former undisputed bantamweight champion and the inaugural gold holder in the UFC, has been sidelined from the Octagon since she unsuccessfully attempted to reclaim the throne back in 2016.

Headlining UFC 207 in her return from a year hiatus following a stunning high-kick knockout loss to former champion, Holly Holm, Riverside native, Ronda Rousey struggled in a first round technical knockout loss to former two-weight champion, Amanda Nunes.

And revealing earlier this year how a slew of neurological issues and successive concussions prevented her from making a comeback to fighting, Rousey, a former WWE star to boot, voiced her displeasure that the media nor fans viewed her as the best fighter of all-time.

This week, Rousey further revealed that she felt “vilified” by the media since her departure, and that has led to her decision to decide against attending UFC events as a fan since her exit.

Ronda Rousey urged to show more humility since UFC exit

However, according to the above-mentioned, Brown – whom himself hung up his gloves earlier this month following an iconic career, Ronda Rousey should take some responsibility for perceived thoughts of her, due to a lack of “humility”.

“It’s just sad,” Matt Brown told MMA Fighting. “Because she’s got to live with herself. That’s the sad part. I’ve got losses, I’ve got way more losses than Ronda (Rousey). I fought a lot more times than Ronda. But you don’t want to go around living that way, blaming other people for the way your life is or the way that you’re portrayed.”

Matt Brown says Ronda Rousey doesn't realize the MMA community "wants to love her," but "she pushes us away."



"I don’t doubt for a second that she could reconcile everything. Like she could walk in and show a little bit of humility."



“I don’t doubt for a second that she could reconcile everything,” Brown continued. “Like she could walk in and show a little bit of humility – like you said, just show a little bit of f*cking humility and everybody would be bowing down to her again. Hire a f*cking PR person. Just hire a f*cking halfway decent PR person, tell you what to say, just say the sh*t and the world is yours again. You’re f*cking back at the top of the celebrity list. But no one wants to hear the sh*t that she’s saying.”

