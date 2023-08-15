Before joining the regular roster of Word Wrestling Entertainment as a pro wrestler, Ronda Rousey made a name for herself as a formidable fighter in the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

Recently, Ronda, the former UFC bantamweight champion, after a long time got an opportunity to display her mixed martial arts skills once again, this time within the boundaries of WWE’s squared circle.

Ronda and Shayna Baszler shared a deep friendship, their paths of transitioning from MMA fighters to becoming wrestling superstars were quite similar as well. However, a recent feud between them escalated to the point where they ended up squaring off in a wrestling bout under MMA rules.

Shayna made her UFC debut in 2008 against Cristiane Justino. Following a defeat in her debut bout, “The Queen of Spades” went on to suffer another loss a year later against Sarah Kaufman. Unfortunately, Baszler’s luck in the UFC never shone, as she faced a total of five defeats during her seven-year career with Dana White’s organization.

On the other hand, Ronda’s journey as a UFC fighter took an opposite trajectory. With two quick victories, Rowdy earned a title shot in less than a year. The Olympic medal-winning Judo fighter maintained a ten-fight winning streak in her UFC career, luring fans’ participation in UFC betting. However, the Californian departed from the promotion in 2016 after consecutive losses to Amanda Nunes and Holly Holmes.

Ronda and Shayna, the two friends later transitioned to the world’s largest wrestling industry after their MMA careers and gradually gained prominence. Surprisingly, at the most recent Money in The Bank event, these friends turned foes and decided to face off. WWE organized a special match under MMA rules, considering their shared MMA backgrounds.

During last week’s WWE SummerSlam, the former tag team partners turned into bitter enemies. Despite her illustrious UFC career, “The Baddest Woman on the Planet” suffered a submission defeat at the hands of Shayna.

Shayna undeniably reaffirmed her status as the most dominant female Superstar in the history of NXT. Meanwhile, this outcome is unquestionably a setback for Ronda’s wrestling career. Interestingly, neither of them currently holds a wish to return to professional MMA.

