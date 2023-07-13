Despite multi reports linking former undisputed bantamweight champion, Ronda Rousey to a stunning Octagon return in the future, it appears the Riverside native is currently not weighing up the possibility of a comeback to mixed martial arts.

As per an initial report from Ariel Helwani this Thursday afternoon, Rousey, the inaugural UFC bantamweight champion, is not in the running for a return to the Octagon, despite continuous links in the last number of weeks.

“Ronda Rousey is not considering a UFC comeback, I’m told,” Helwani tweeted. “No truth to the rumors started yesterday.”

Ronda Rousey is not considering a UFC comeback, I’m told.



No truth to the rumors started yesterday. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) July 13, 2023

Most recently featuring in the main event of UFC 207 back in December 2016, Rousey, a former Strikeforce bantamweight champion to boot, suffered a devastating first round TKO loss to former two-weight champion, Amanda Nunes.

Prior to that, Rousey had suffered her first professional loss in the main event of UFC 193 in Australia, dropping an earth-shattering second round high-kick KO loss to former bantamweight champion, Holly Holm.

Sidelined since her 2016 loss, Rousey, who boasts a 12-2 professional record, has since turned her talents to professional wrestling – enjoying a gold-laden spell with the WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment).

However, ahead of WrestleMania in April of next year, reports details how Ronda Rousey had a “hard out” agreed with the outfit, with the view to leaving the organization, leading to further suggestions that the Californian may consider a comeback to the UFC.

Ronda Rousey has been linked to a featherweight debut in a UFC comeback

And furthermore, ahead of UFC Vegas 77 this weekend, incoming event feature, Chelsea Chandler claimed she had heard rumors of a potential Octagon return for Rousey – at the featherweight limit to boot.

Prior to her title loss to Albuquerque favorite, Holm, Rousey had landed Octagon wins over Liz Carmouche, Miesha Tate, Sara McMann, Alexis Davis, Cat Zingano, and in her most recent professional win, Bethe Correia at UFC 190 in August 2015.