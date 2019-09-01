Ronda Rousey Reacts To Weili Zhang’s Stunning UFC Title Win

Spread the word!













Weili Zhang is the new UFC strawweight champion after she knocked out Jessica Andrade in 42 seconds. She became the first male or female Chinese UFC champion and even won the belt in her home country in the main event of UFC Shenzhen.

It is no doubt a huge moment for Zhang and all of Chinese MMA. But, another big step for women’s MMA as they continue to headline shows and be massive draws. The first real star in women’s MMA was Ronda Rousey who took the world by storm. She was headlining shows and selling out arenas, and drawing massive pay-per-view numbers.

Ahead of this fight, she commented saying she feels like a ‘proud mama‘ watching females headline the show. And, now after Weili Zhang’s big win, she took to Instagram to praise the new UFC champion.

“The future is bright – amazing performance👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼Congrats champ! @zhangweilimma,” Rousey wrote.

Zhang then saw the post and commented saying it was Rousey who inspired her to win.

“Thank you. My idol is you encourage me. Inspired me. That’s what made me win today. I want to thank you🆒👍👍👍👍,” she responded.

With the win, Weili Zhang goes to 20-1 as a pro and is now riding a 20-fight winning streak. Her next fight will most likely be against Tatiana Suarez, but according to Dana White, it will no doubt be on a numbered card and in the United States.

What did you make of Weili Zhang’s performance at UFC Shenzhen?