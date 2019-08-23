Ronda Rousey Feels Like ‘Proud Momma’ Ahead Of Weili Zhang’s Title Fight

Spread the word!













Ronda Rousey was the UFC’s first women’s champion and headlined numerous pay-per-view (PPV) shows. She was the first female star inside the Octagon and now numerous events are being headlined by females.

Ahead of UFC Shenzhen, which is main evented by Jessica Andrade vs. Weili Zhang, Ronda Rousey posted an encouraging message. There, she wrote that she felt like a proud mama.

“I feel like a proud mama watching how women’s mma has grown. Women from all walks of life, from all over the world are rising to the challenge and showing the world what it means to fight like a girl. Weili Zhang @zhangweilimma is a prime example of overcoming adversity – fighting not just through the ranks, but to also get noticed and stand out. I’ve definitely taken notice, and so should you. Best of luck to the ladies fighting August 31 on #UFCfightnight157 🙏🏼” — Ronda Rousey on Instagram.

Women’s MMA has evolved so much since the early days of Rousey. The former UFC champion brought the spotlight into WMMA and showed that women can put on entertaining fights.

Ultimately, without Rousey who knows what WMMA in the UFC would look like. But, “Rowdy” is just happy to see it grow and is happy to sit back and watch what she paved the way for evolve.

