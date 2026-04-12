Carlos Ulberg KOs Jiří Procházka on One Leg to Claim Light Heavyweight Gold – UFC 327 Highlights

On one leg, Carlos Ulberg KO’d Jiri Procházka to claim his first world title at UFC 327.

Procházka came out and immediately attacked Ulberg’s lead leg. That proved to be a wise decision as Ulberg seemingly injured his leg early in the fight. As Ulberg struggled to put any pressure on his limb, Procházka continued to put on the pressure, urging Ulberg to stand and trade with him.

That would be disastrous for Procházka as the sniper-like striking of Ulberg would take over, clipping Procházka with a right hand that sent the former titleholder to the canvas. Ulberg immediately jumped on Procházka, delivering a series of bombs on the ground.

Procházka desperately tried to defend and roll his way out of danger, but before long, Procházka was unconscious, and the fight was stopped.

Official Result: Carlos Ulberg def. Jiri Procházka via KO (strikes) at 3:45 of Round 1 to win the undisputed UFC light heavyweight championship.

Check Out Highlights From Jiří Procházka vs. Carlos Ulberg at UFC 327:

Carlos Ulberg blew out his knee against Jiri Prochazka but he never quit on himself & got the KO victory.

Big life lesson here. Never give up.#ufc327 pic.twitter.com/vDuQegy54Z — Anton Rubaclini (@AntonRubaclini) April 12, 2026

Wooow ‼️ Se acaboooooó 🔥 Carlos Ulberg noquea y se convierte en campeón haciendo historia para su país 😱#UFC327 | Ver en vivo por @PPlusDeportes pic.twitter.com/3O5UrVhchz — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) April 12, 2026

CARLOS ULBERG KNOCKS OUT JIRI TO WIN THE LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT TITLE



📺 @paramountplus pic.twitter.com/nNU6uzziHJ — UFC on Paramount+ (@UFConParamount) April 12, 2026