Fans Believe Ali Abdelaziz Is Using Magomed Ankalaev’s X Account to Troll Jiri Prochazka

Fans believe MMA manager Ali Abdelaziz has once more taken charge of Magomed Ankalaev’s X account to fire shots at Jiri Prochazka.



This past weekend at UFC 327, Prochazka was sent to the shadow realm by Carlos Ulberg in Round 1 of the main event. Prochazka cost himself the light heavyweight title through his own poor decision-making, choosing to stand and trade in the pocket with “Black Jag” instead of pushing for a finish against a visibly hurt opponent.



After Prochazka’s loss, Ankalaev took back-to-back digs at the former. He wrote on X:

“Prochazka been knocked out three of his last six fights. I don’t wanna hear his name anymore in the title picture enough is enough.”

In another subsequent post, the Russian fighter quipped:

“Jiri Prochazka He kept kicking Carlos’s legs. He did not show him any mercy. Fake.”

He added:

“Jiri never talk about me again. You only can talk about me if you wanna fight none of these guys are my level congratulation, Carlos.”

Fight fans believe these posts were not made by Ankalaev but by his manager, Abdelaziz.



A netizen commented:

“Shut the fu*k up, Ali, oh my god please, Big Ank would never say such a thing.”

A few others with similar sentiments wrote:

“Ali pls stop. Ank would never say mean things.”

“Yo Ali shut up and stop speaking for Ank. We need bum to flatten Ulberg.”

“Imagine how dumb @AliAbdelaziz00 is. This was an opportunity for Ankalaev to win Jiri’s fans over. But there goes the opportunity, just like that. This dumba*s manager really is dumb and incompetent. His only way to make money is making sure his fighters have so many haters.”

Check out some reactions below:

Imagine how dumb @AliAbdelaziz00 is.



This was an opportunity for Ankalaev to win Jiri's fans over.



But there goes the opportunity, just like that. This dumbass manager really is dumb and incompetent.



His only way to make money is making sure his fighters have so many haters. — MY COM (@MYCOM100) April 12, 2026

@AliAbdelaziz00 You fucking retard, why are you tweeting against Jiri on Ank's account. This was your one opportunity to get Ank in good graces with the fanbase. — Stew (@Stewonlol) April 12, 2026

I'm a fan of Big ANK, but f*ck you bald head Clown Ali — Memeland (@AnkalaevK7878) April 12, 2026

Magomed Ankalaev could fight for the UFC light heavyweight title next, as per A Former Champ

Kamaru Usman believes Magomed Ankalaev will have a chance to become a two-time UFC light heavyweight champion soon and will take on newly minted kingpin Carlos Ulberg next.



Meanwhile, Henry Cejudo believes that if middleweight champion Khamzat Chimaev successfully defends his title next month at UFC 328 and then decides to move up to 205 pounds, he and Paulo Costa could fight for the interim light heavyweight title.

Check out Kamaru Usman and Henry Cejudo’s thoughts below:

Kamaru Usman believes Magomed Ankalaev is next in line for the light heavyweight title shot 🔥🇷🇺



(via @pound4poundshow ) pic.twitter.com/xq9ixbLTwr — Red Corner MMA (@RedCorner_MMA) April 13, 2026

Costa most recently announced his arrival in the 205-pound division with a bang by stopping Azamat Murzakanov at UFC 327. After the win, “The Eraser” once more called out arch rival “Borz.”