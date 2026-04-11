Josh Hokit Outlasts Curtis Blaydes in Blood-Soaked Fight of the Year Contender – UFC 327 Highlights

Josh Hokit delivered one of the greatest fights in heavyweight history, defeating Curtis Blaydes in an absolute war at UFC 327.

Hokit came out swinging immediately and caught Blaydes early with a combination. With Blaydes on the ropes, Hokit repeatedly flipped off Blaydes, which seemingly lit a fire under Blaydes.

After being rocked multiple times, Blaydes fell back on his wrestling to take down Hokit. Before long, Hokit popped back up, but carrying the weight of a much bigger Blaydes had a quick impact on Hokit’s gas tank. That allowed Blaydes to open up with his hands and pummel Hokit for the second half of the stanza.

With Blaydes emptying his tank in the first, Hokit started to take over in the second, landing shots at will to start the round. Still, that didn’t stop Blaydes from firing back with an uppercut that clipped Hokit.

Hokit came right back with a flurry against the fence that nearly spelled disaster for Blaydes. But just as he did in the first, ‘Razor’ ate everything Hokit had and came right back with a right hand that had Hokit retreating. Despite all the brutal shots traded, we still headed to a third round with things potentially tied up.

The third saw both fighters continue to trade shots like something out of a Rocky movie. Hokit continued to commit to his jab while Blaydes looked to land uppercuts in the clinch. While neither fighter was able to land a late knockout shot, both fighters will be forever linked as they delivered one of the greatest scraps in UFC heavyweight history.

As for who came out on top, it was Hokit who would emerge victorious, skyrocketing his way into the division’s top-five ranking and becoming an instant contender and fan favorite.

Official Result: Josh Hokit def. Curtis Blaydes via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).

Check Out Highlights From Curtis Blaydes vs. Josh Hokit at UFC 327:

Josh Hokit just flipped off Curtis Blaydes 😅



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