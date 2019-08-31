Dana White ‘Blown Away’ By Weili Zhang’s Performance Against Jessica Andrade

Spread the word!













UFC president Dana White was one of many to have been impressed by Weili Zhang’s title-winning performance.

Zhang shocked the world when she knocked out Jessica Andrade in just under a minute in their UFC Shenzhen title headliner on Saturday. As a result, “Magnum” not only became the new women’s strawweight queen, but also the first-ever Chinese UFC champion.

And for White — who was blown away by the performance — the manner of Zhang’s victory proved all the doubters wrong:

“I was blown away. I’m still blown away by what I saw,” White said on the ESPN+ post-fight show (via Sherdog). “Jessica Andrade is such a powerful woman. There were a lot of questions about what what Weili Zhang had and how good is she really, and she showed us tonight.

“I mean, her punch stat was something like…she landed 29 of 38 shots and finished one of the toughest women in the world in seconds.”

Zhang Plans On Being Active

Zhang’s victory is ideal for the promotion as it coincides with them tapping into the Chinese market. But other than that, the new strawweight champion also plans on being active which is music to White’s ears:

“She literally just came into my dressing room in the back and said, ‘I’ll fight as much as you want me to. I’m ready to go.’ You know I love that attitude,” White explained. “She’s gonna make a massive impact here. She’s obviously a very good, very talented woman. Her personality, everything.

“I swear to God I already have people from WME calling me with deals for her. It’s really big.”

White revealed Zhang’s next title defense is likely to be in the United States. However, a return to China is not far either:

“It was obviously a very big night,” White added. “What I want to do now is I want to bring Weili to the United States. We have her fight in the States and then we come back to China again with her. We will be back here [China] soon. Weili probably will not be back here very soon, but soon enough.”

