UFC Winnipeg Odds: Mike Malott favored over Gilbert Burns in Canada main event

Gilbert Burns and Mike Malott are set to meet in the main event of UFC Fight Night this Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. The welterweight bout gives Malott a home-country headliner against a former title challenger, and the betting market has made the Canadian the clear favorite heading into fight week.

Mike Malott enters fight week as the clear betting favorite over Gilbert Burns, with the main line sitting in the range of Malott -310 to -330 and Burns +250 to +267 across the available market snapshots, while the total is listed at 2.5 rounds with the under slightly favored at -120 and the over at even money. The early read from the market is simple: Smart bettors who play with the best casino bonuses Canada expect Malott to win more often than not, and they see a decent chance that the fight ends before the halfway point of Round 3.

Mike Malott vs. Gilbert Burns Odds

The method markets lean toward Malott getting the job done on the feet or over three rounds rather than Burns finding a comeback finish. One listed set of prop odds has Malott by knockout at -135 and Malott by decision at +550, while Burns by submission is posted at +600 and Burns by knockout at +800. That split is useful because it shows how bookmakers see each man’s clearest route: Malott through pressure and striking damage, Burns through grappling if he can change the texture of the fight.

That price tells the story of where both men stand right now. Burns is 22-9 and trying to halt a four-fight skid, while Malott is 13-2-1 and coming off the biggest win of his career over Kevin Holland. Burns is still respected because of his experience and submission threat, but the market is pricing in Malott’s age advantage, recent form, and the fact that he is fighting at home in Canada.

One available line has over 2.5 rounds at even money and under 2.5 rounds at -120. That is a mild nod toward a finish, but not an extreme one. In practice, it means the market expects danger early, yet still leaves room for a longer fight if Burns can slow exchanges, wrestle, and make Malott work in clinch and mat positions.

As for line movement, there has not been much real drift in the main price. The opener reported this week was Malott -335 and Burns +275, while later snapshots show Malott between -310 and -330 and Burns between +250 and +267.

The market favorite is Malott, the most supported finish angle is Malott by knockout, and the round total says a stoppage is live without making it the only likely script. Burns still has upset value because of his submission game and veteran experience, but the numbers this week show that bettors are siding with the younger man and expecting him to dictate the fight more often than not.