Weili Zhang Bulldozes Jessica Andrade – UFC Shenzhen Highlights

Weili Zhang is the new UFC women’s strawweight champion of the world. Zhang main evented UFC Shenzhen against Jessica Andrade in what was the Brazilian’s first-ever title defense.

However, Zhang rocked Andrade immediately, pummeling her with knees inside the clinch. After Andrade was dropped, Zhang pounced for the ground-and-pound, before the referee stepped in to wave the action off. It only took Zhang 42 seconds to become the first Chinese champion in UFC history.

Check out the finish here:

Zhang Weili does it! She tears through Jéssica Andrade in under a minute! And the new UFC Women's Strawweight Champion! #UFCShenzhen pic.twitter.com/GW9fahziJi August 31, 2019

