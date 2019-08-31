Weili Zhang Bulldozes Jessica Andrade – UFC Shenzhen Highlights

Weili Zhang is the new UFC women’s strawweight champion of the world. Zhang main evented UFC Shenzhen against Jessica Andrade in what was the Brazilian’s first-ever title defense.
However, Zhang rocked Andrade immediately, pummeling her with knees inside the clinch. After Andrade was dropped, Zhang pounced for the ground-and-pound, before the referee stepped in to wave the action off. It only took Zhang 42 seconds to become the first Chinese champion in UFC history.
Check out the finish here:
