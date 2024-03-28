Ronda Rousey claims she was destined to lose fight with Holly Holm: ‘I got touched and it knocked my bottom teeth loose’

Former UFC champion Ronda Rousey discusses head injuries serious head injuries she suffered during her career.

Rousey remains one of the most influential fighters to ever grace the sport of MMA. However, since her departure from the fight game the former Olympic bronze medallist has little MMA-related appearance, taken part in MMA media, and has hardly even discusses her career.

Mandatory Credit: MMA Junkie

In a rare glimpse into her fighting career, Rousey spoke with Cageside Seats and revealed she suffered a series of concussions.

Mandatory Credit: Jeff Bottari – Zuffa LLC

“It got to the point where if I was getting touched at all, if I was getting jabbed, I was starting to get concussion symptoms and I couldn’t tell my coach about it,” Ronda Rousey said. “I couldn’t tell Dana [White] about it. ‘Cause, they would retire me. They wouldn’t let me fight. And I wasn’t ready to let go. I wasn’t ready to admit that I couldn’t do everything perfectly. ‘Cause that’s what I had to believe to be able to be at that level.” (H/T Brobible)

Ronda Rousey talks damage suffered against Holly Holm

Rousey’s reached the very top of the sport, but it didn’t take very long for things to come crashing down. She would suffer a pivotal knockout loss to Holly Holm, later attempting to come back nearly a year later against Amanda Nunes, losing by first round knockout. She would never fight again.

Further discussing her career, Rousey revealed the extensive damage she suffered during the fight with Holm.

“The first time I got touched in that fight, it knocked all my bottom teeth loose and I was completely out on my feet the entire fight,” Rousey said. “I couldn’t see how far away she was from me, if that makes sense. And [I was] not seeing things as quickly. Usually when I fight, time dilates and I see everything in slow motion. This was like I was in like a fog where I couldn’t tell a range or anything.”

