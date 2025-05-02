Rolly Romero drops Ryan Garcia with knockdown en route to upset decision win – Highlights

ByRoss Markey
Rolly Romero drops Ryan Garcia with knockdown en route to upset decision win - Highlights

Former WBC interim lightweight champion, Ryan Garcia has come unstuck for the second time in his professional career tonight against Rolly Romero, suffering a unanimous decision loss to the Las Vegas puncher in a less than eventful headliner in Manhattan tonight.

Garcia, who returned to boxing tonight following a year-long suspension from the sport, most recently fought fellow card feature, Devin Haney in a grudge match in April of last year.

Initially turning in a decision win over Haney in a shocking upset of his own, Garcia would later test positive for the banned substance, Ostarine, seeing the result overturned to an official ‘No Contest.

READ MORE:  Ex-UFC Champion Miesha Tate Wants to Exercise Her 'Rowdy' Demons Against Kayla Harrison

And tonight, vying for a chance to earn a rematch with former WBC gold holder, Haney, Garcia was dropped in the second round by a quickfire counter left hook from Rolly Romero, who sent him to the canvas for a seven count.

In the night’s co-main event, any sort of action on show was less than noteworthy — with Haney himself turning in another forgettable win over Jose Ramirez in his return to the ring for the first time since his fight with Garcia.

And despite Romero suggesting the duo could likely rematch each other next despite his win over Garcia, it seems fan reception to that idea is less than optimal.

READ MORE:  Malcolm Wellmaker Quits Day Job After Scoring 50K Bonus for Explosive UFC Debut in Kansas City
MixCollage 03 May 2025 03 10 AM 9955 1

Below, catch the highlights as Rolly Romero’s upsets Ryan Garcia in decision win

READ MORE:  Arman Tsarukyan Set for First Combat Sports Contest Since Bowing Out of Title Fight at UFC 311

Site Manager & Editor: MMA reporter based in Ireland. Follow along at @Ross_Markey on Twitter for all the latest news, fight announcements, opinion, and feature pieces.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts