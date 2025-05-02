Rolly Romero drops Ryan Garcia with knockdown en route to upset decision win – Highlights

Former WBC interim lightweight champion, Ryan Garcia has come unstuck for the second time in his professional career tonight against Rolly Romero, suffering a unanimous decision loss to the Las Vegas puncher in a less than eventful headliner in Manhattan tonight.

Garcia, who returned to boxing tonight following a year-long suspension from the sport, most recently fought fellow card feature, Devin Haney in a grudge match in April of last year.

Initially turning in a decision win over Haney in a shocking upset of his own, Garcia would later test positive for the banned substance, Ostarine, seeing the result overturned to an official ‘No Contest.

And tonight, vying for a chance to earn a rematch with former WBC gold holder, Haney, Garcia was dropped in the second round by a quickfire counter left hook from Rolly Romero, who sent him to the canvas for a seven count.

In the night’s co-main event, any sort of action on show was less than noteworthy — with Haney himself turning in another forgettable win over Jose Ramirez in his return to the ring for the first time since his fight with Garcia.

And despite Romero suggesting the duo could likely rematch each other next despite his win over Garcia, it seems fan reception to that idea is less than optimal.

Below, catch the highlights as Rolly Romero’s upsets Ryan Garcia in decision win

ROLLY ROMERO DROPS RYAN GARCIA IN THE SECOND ROUND! #GarciaRomeropic.twitter.com/QphLT5xBs5 — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) May 3, 2025