Devin Haney Puts Times Square to Sleep with Forgettable Unanimous Decision Victory – Garcia vs. Romero Highlights

Devin Haney delivered a lackluster yet effective showing against Jose Ramirez in the Times Square Fatal Fury co-main event on Friday night.

The first couple of rounds were fairly forgettable, with Haney opting to dance around the ring rather than throw strikes. As the fight progressed, Haney’s striking started to open up, but his demeanor in the second and third rounds continued to baffle commentators.

Early in the fight, it was identified that the velcro on Haney’s right shoe had come loose. It didn’t appear to impact the fighter’s footwork, but his corner finally identified the issue and corrected it just before the third.

Unfortunately, the remainder of the fight was just as yawn-inducing as the first three stanzas.

Haney largely leaned on his footwork to stay out of range and avoid taking any damage from Ramirez, who was in chase mode all night long. Haney landed some solid counters, particularly in the latter half of the fight, but Ramirez ate everything Haney gave him and never hesitated to continue marching forward.

Neither fighter showed any kind of urgency in the 12th round, mercifully sending us to the scorecards for a decision.

Official Result: Devin Haney def. Jose Ramirez via unanimous decision (119-109, 119-109, 118-110)

