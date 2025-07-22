Robert Whittaker previews exciting UFC Abu Dhabi fight against Reinier de Ridder

ByHarry Kettle
Robert Whittaker

UFC star Robert Whittaker is ready to try and bounce back from his loss to Khamzat Chimaev when he battles Reinier de Ridder on Saturday night.

As we know, Robert Whittaker is one of the greatest middleweights to ever compete in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. He’s beaten a wide array of top names throughout the course of his time in the division, and he’s also held the title.

However, after losing to Khamzat Chimaev in convincing fashion in his last outing, it certainly feels like Robert Whittaker’s back is against the wall. This weekend, he’ll try and prove himself once again when facing Reinier de Ridder, who is riding a big wave of momentum right now.

READ MORE:  Max Holloway calls out Ilia Topuria for carrying around replica BMF title

In a recent interview, Robert Whittaker opened up on this fight and how important it is for him.

Robert Whittaker looks ahead to Reinier de Ridder fight

“The middleweight division over the next few is just moving now,” Whittaker told MMA Junkie on Tuesday. “I feel like it was all kind of still for a little bit, but now everything’s moving. There are some big fights on the way.”

“I want to bounce back,” said Whittaker, who hasn’t lost two fights in a row since his welterweight days in 2013-2014. “After losing, I’ve always gotten better and come back with a win. It’s important for me to do that again to move toward the direction I want to go, which is that title.”

READ MORE:  Reinier de Ridder Asks UFC Fans to Send Lewd Photos to His Email, not Social Media Inbox

“It’s hard to explain, going to take forever to go through,” Whittaker said. “It’s hard. It’s a bigger thing to unpack. I don’t know. It is what it is. Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose.”

“He’s very good at taking the fight where you’re uncomfortable,” Whittaker said. “He’s got a particular set of skills and a particular game plan that, if he executes well, he gives you a lot of problems. Bo found that out the hard way. I’m looking to be first and take the game where I’m strong. … 

“I love being aggressive. I’m a striker by heart, so I want to try and get my mitts on him.”

READ MORE:  UFC Boss Dana White Explains Why Jon Jones is Not Suitable For the White House Event

Quotes via MMA Junkie

READ MORE:  Bryce Mitchell reflects on huge 2022 defeat to UFC star Ilia Topuria

Latest Posts

Latest Posts