Robert Whittaker previews exciting UFC Abu Dhabi fight against Reinier de Ridder

UFC star Robert Whittaker is ready to try and bounce back from his loss to Khamzat Chimaev when he battles Reinier de Ridder on Saturday night.

As we know, Robert Whittaker is one of the greatest middleweights to ever compete in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. He’s beaten a wide array of top names throughout the course of his time in the division, and he’s also held the title.

However, after losing to Khamzat Chimaev in convincing fashion in his last outing, it certainly feels like Robert Whittaker’s back is against the wall. This weekend, he’ll try and prove himself once again when facing Reinier de Ridder, who is riding a big wave of momentum right now.

In a recent interview, Robert Whittaker opened up on this fight and how important it is for him.

Robert Whittaker looks ahead to Reinier de Ridder fight

“The middleweight division over the next few is just moving now,” Whittaker told MMA Junkie on Tuesday. “I feel like it was all kind of still for a little bit, but now everything’s moving. There are some big fights on the way.”

“I want to bounce back,” said Whittaker, who hasn’t lost two fights in a row since his welterweight days in 2013-2014. “After losing, I’ve always gotten better and come back with a win. It’s important for me to do that again to move toward the direction I want to go, which is that title.”

“It’s hard to explain, going to take forever to go through,” Whittaker said. “It’s hard. It’s a bigger thing to unpack. I don’t know. It is what it is. Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose.”

“He’s very good at taking the fight where you’re uncomfortable,” Whittaker said. “He’s got a particular set of skills and a particular game plan that, if he executes well, he gives you a lot of problems. Bo found that out the hard way. I’m looking to be first and take the game where I’m strong. …

“I love being aggressive. I’m a striker by heart, so I want to try and get my mitts on him.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie