Robert Whittaker gave his thoughts on the planned middleweight title fight between Israel Adesanya and Paulo Costa.

Although there is no official announcement, it is expected that Adesanya will defend his middleweight title against Costa in the UFC 253 headliner on September 19 after both fighters reportedly signed their contracts.

It’s an intriguing fight between two fighters who not only despise each other, but are yet to taste defeat professionally. So who does Whittaker think will win?

“The Reaper” didn’t pick a winner, but does believe both fighters have what it takes to come away with the victory. Even Adesanya who he dislikes.

“Who can say? I think Adesanya has the skillset necessary to beat Costa,” Whittaker said during media day (via The Body Lock). “He’s very technical, he’s very good. He’s a good fighter. Don’t like him very much but he’s a good fighter.

“But Costa’s dangerous. He’s so explosive, he’s got mad cardio and he hits like a truck. Look at the size of him. I’m sure that does something, that has something to do with why he keeps hurting people. ‘Size doesn’t matter’ — look at the size of him! You fight him then and tell me it doesn’t matter. Yeah, let’s find out.”

Whittaker To Face Winner?

Whittaker last competed in October last year when he lost his middleweight title to Adesanya via knockout in the UFC 243 headliner. The heated buildup between the pair may be a reason as to why Whittaker dislikes him and why he felt the need to mention that fact unprovoked.

Regardless, Whittaker could earn the chance to win his title back with a win this weekend as he meets Darren Till in the main event of UFC Fight Island 3.

Maybe the stars could align for an Adesanya vs. Whittaker rematch.

What do you think of Whittaker’s remarks?