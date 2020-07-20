It looks like the middleweight title fight between Israel Adesanya and Paulo Costa is finally good to go.

Despite initial reports that the fight was set for UFC 253 on September 19, Dana White denied those claims this past weekend stating that the fight wasn’t finalized as of yet.

It was notably reported that one of the fighters was yet to sign the contract with White refusing to divulge any further information.

“The fight’s not done yet. It doesn’t matter [who hasn’t signed]. The fight’s not done,” White responded. “The people are out saying that the fight is done when the fight isn’t done. You know what I mean? It drives me crazy.

“If the fight was done, you would have saw a promo tonight inside the arena. There would have been promos on TV for it. And we would be announcing the fight. It’s not done.”

Adesanya, Costa Have Both Signed Their Agreements

It has since been reported by ESPN’s Ariel Helwani on Monday that both fighters have now signed their agreements as per sources and that the middleweight title fight is good to go.

Adesanya and Costa have been slated to fight ever since the former won the middleweight title at UFC 243 in October last year.

However, a number of factors ranging from Costa requiring bicep surgery to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has delayed the fight. Hopefully, there are no more further delays and an official announcement is made soon.

Who do you have winning?