Robert Whittaker Praises Darren Till’s Middleweight Debut

Spread the word!













Over the weekend Darren Till made his middleweight debut by besting Kelvin Gastelum in the co-main event of UFC 244. Till took home a split decision win after going three rounds with the former interim 185-pound title challenger.

Speaking on his podcast, “Grange TV,” former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker offered his thoughts on Till’s performance. Whittaker had nothing but good things to say about “The Gorilla’s” work inside the Octagon. (H/T BJPenn.com)

“Till was landing a lot of clean shots,” Whittaker said. “I think that he was nullifying a lot of Gastelum’s striking, because he was stepping out on the jab, dropping his level on the two, and then turning it into the clinch.

“I think it was beautiful. I think Till came in with a great gameplan, I think he executed it perfectly, cause Gastelum is a super underrated, super, super dangerous fighter.”

Whittaker noted that since Till isn’t making the dangerous cuts down to 170 pounds anymore, he might only look better in his new weight class from here on out.

“He looks as good as he was in welterweight,” Whittaker said. “Probably better. He won’t be doing those harsh cuts anymore. And remember, this was his first fight at middleweight. He’s only going to fill out into it better.”

What do you think about Whittaker’s take on Till’s debut at middleweight?