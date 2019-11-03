Darren Till Edges Kelvin Gastelum – UFC 244 Results

Spread the word!













In the co-main event of UFC 244, Darren Till makes his middleweight debut against Kelvin Gastelum.

Round 1:

The pair clinch up and Gastelum gets knees to the body. Leg kick from Till lands. Another clinch up from Gastelum, but Till has the dominant position. Till finally separates and gets another leg kick. More leg kicks from Till and both men are respecting the other’s power. A nice left-hand lands for Till. The round comes to an end.

Round 2:

Both men exchange leg kicks to start the round. Till sneaks some shots in and then backs up. Another leg kick from Till, who follows up with a left hand. An eye poke from Gastelum temporarily stops the action. A good couple of leg kicks land for Till. A big leg kick from Gastelum in response. Another leg kick from Gastelum lands. Till stuffs a Gastelum takedown attempt. They exchange leg kicks again. The round comes to an end.

Round 3:

A bunch of leg kicks from Till to open the round. A spinning forward elbow from Till is just blocked. Till catches a kick, takes Gastelum down, but lets him back up. Gastelum just missing on a couple of big hooks. Gastelum gets in a nice body shot. Gastelum goes for a takedown, gets it, tries to take the back, but Till is to his feet. Gastelum with a nice takedown but Till gets right back to his feet. The fight comes to an end.

Official Result: Darren Till def. Kelvin Gastelum via split decision (27-30, 29-28, 30-27)