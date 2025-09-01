Robert Whittaker Eyes Move to Light Heavyweight: “It takes a lot out of me to make the middleweight division”

UFC legend Robert Whittaker has revealed that he is considering a move up to the light heavyweight division.

As we know, Robert Whittaker is an absolute icon within the world of mixed martial arts. He’s a former champion, he’s unbelievably popular, and he’s been in there against some incredibly tough guys. However, after losses to Khamzat Chimaev and Reinier de Ridder, some have questioned where he fits into the equation in the UFC’s middleweight division.

For the longest time now, fans and pundits have questioned whether or not Robert Whittaker should make the jump up to 205 pounds. While it certainly wouldn’t be easy, it would definitely provide him with some really interesting, fresh fights and opponents that he could take on.

In a recent interview, Robert Whittaker touched on the idea of heading to light heavyweight, and why he’s potentially hesitant to pull the trigger on the move.

Robert Whittaker considers light heavyweight

“Yeah, maybe. Maybe. I’ve been thinking about it lately. Hard to say. I feel everyone says I’m a small middleweight, but, like, it takes a lot out of me regardless if I’m a small middleweight. It takes a lot out of me to make the middleweight division.

“I feel better being heavier, but I’ve got short arms and I’m not super tall, and I don’t like fighting tall guys, and there’s lots of tall guys in the light heavyweight division, you know. But Johnny Walker had a good win on the weekend as well. It’s good to see him get up. So, I don’t know. Let’s wait and see.”

Whittaker is a great fighter and while he may no longer be at his very best, you just know that he’d put forward a great effort against an array of light heavyweights if that’s what he opts to do.