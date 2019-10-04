Robert Whittaker Is A ‘Huge Fan’ Of ‘Phenomenal’ Khabib Nurmagomedov

Spread the word!













Robert Whittaker is a huge fan of UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. The UFC middleweight champion is preparing to unify his 185-pound title with Israel Adesanya in the main event of UFC 243 this weekend.

“Bobby Knuckles” spoke to MMA Fighting at UFC 243 media day this week, and discussed “The Eagle’s” dominance in the lightweight division. Whittaker described Nurmagomedov as “phenomenal,” marveling at the fact that all his opponents know what he’s going to do – and still, nobody can stop him.

“I’m a huge fan of Khabib,” Whittaker said. “I think he’s phenomenal, honestly. I think what he does is crazy. I think his skill set is amazing. I think his cardio and his endurance is ridiculous. I think he’s amazing, I’m a huge fan.

“What I like about him more than anything is, for one, he’s a straight character, I really admire and respect that. And two, everybody knows what he’s going to do—every single person—and no one can stop him. I think that’s phenomenal.”

Nurmagomedov is undefeated in MMA with a record of 28-0. In his last two title defenses, Nurmagomedov has won via submission, taking out both Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier via rear-naked chokes. Now, he’s expected to take on Tony Ferguson, who many believe to be his toughest challenge at 155 pounds. Rumors of a superfight with welterweight legend Georges St-Pierre have also circulated.

What do you think about Whittaker’s fandom of Nurmagomedov?