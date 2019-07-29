Robert Whittaker Has Spoken To Jon Jones ‘Numerous Times’ About Training Together

Spread the word!













UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker revealed he has been in regular contact with Jon Jones about training together.

Whittaker is set to take on Israel Adesanya in a middleweight title unification clash at UFC 243 in October. The buildup is certainly personal between the two, but another person who has beef with Adesanya is Jones. With them going back-and-forth as well, Jones even offered to help Whittaker train for Adesanya.

And the light heavyweight champion didn’t just say that to make headlines either:

“Yeah, I’ve spoken to Jon numerous times over the phone,” Whittaker said on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show on Monday. “About training together, getting together and maybe getting some training in.“

Unfortunately, the only problem is that they live on opposite sides of the world, with Whittaker being based in Australia:

“I’m sure we would if he didn’t live 27 hours away,” Whittaker said laughing. “Yeah, there’s the whole distance thing. Me and Jon are cool. We’ve talked a lot back-and-forth. He’s a cool guy, he’s a straight guy. I’m sure I’d get some work with him but yeah, he lives in another country.”

Do you think Jones would have prepared Whittaker even more for Adesanya?