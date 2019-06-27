Spread the word!













It’s clear who Jon Jones is backing in the upcoming middleweight title fight between Robert Whittaker and Israel Adesanya.

Jones was recently doing some promotional work for UFC 239. He will defend his light heavyweight title against Thiago Santos on July 6 headlining International Fight Week. During a segment, Jones was asked for his thoughts on middleweight champion Robert Whittaker.

“Bones” called Whittaker a “stand-up guy” and said he wants to see him “stomp a mudhole” in interim 170-pound champion Israel Adesanya when they fight. Whittaker shared the clip on his Instagram, captioning it with, “Nothing but respect mate!” Here’s what Jones had to say:

“Real deal,” Jones said. “I’ve got nothing but respect for him. He’s just like a stand-up guy. I can’t wait to see him stomp a mudhole in Adesanya.”

It’s no secret that Jones and Adesanya have issues with one another. It’s believed the pair could eventually matchup with one another in the coming years. For now, Adesanya is expected to attempt and unify his 185-pound crown with Whittaker’s at UFC 243 on pay-per-view (PPV) in October.

In a follow-up comment on Whittaker’s post, Jones also volunteered to help Whittaker train for his fight against “Stylebender”:

“Just keeping it real, would be honored to train with you leading up to your fight. Let’s get you more than ready”