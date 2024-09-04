After Khamzat Chimaev Injury Scare Robert Whittaker Clears the Air: Bout Set for 5 Rounds

Robert Whittaker is setting the record straight regarding his rescheduled scrap with Khamzat Chimaev.

Originally, the two were expected to headline UFC Saudi Arabia in June before ‘Borz’ was forced to bow out due to an undisclosed illness. Instead, Whittaker went on to score a first-round knockout against replacement opponent Ikram Aliskerov at the event. Now, the two are slated to meet on October 26 when the promotion heads back to Abu Dhabi for UFC 308.

The bout was set to co-main event the card as a five-round middleweight title eliminator, but a recent post on the UFC’s X account seemed to suggest that the fight had been demoted to three rounds.

With rumors beginning to swirl that the fight could once again be in jeopardy, ‘The Reaper’ attempted to quell concerns on Instagram. Responding to a fan inquiry regarding whether or not the fight would be three or five rounds, Whittaker confirmed that the contest is still on for the latter.

Robert Whittaker believes a win over ‘borz’ will establish him as the best middleweight in the world

With fight night six weeks away, the former UFC champion is leaving no stone unturned as he prepares to prove to the world that he is the best middleweight fighter in the world.

“You can bet your bottom dollar that I am training like an animal right now on the mats,” Whittaker said on his MMArcade Podcast. “I am sweating and bleeding and leaving it all there in preparation for this fight, and I’m coming into this fight to leave it all there. “I don’t expect him to get tired or anything else. I expect him to come out aggressive and to be super scary in the wrestling and be very strong. I just think I’ve been in those waters before. I know how to tread. I’m good in there. I am the best middleweight in the world. Beating him will prove that, and I look forward to it.”

Since 2014, Robert Whittaker has only lost to two men inside the Octagon — two-time titleholder Israel Adesanya and current 185-pound champ Dricus Du Plessis. He has won three of his last four, including victories against Marvin Vettori, Paulo Costa, and the aforementioned Ikram Aliskerov.

As for Chimaev, UFC 308 will be the Chechen’s first fight since his majority decisive win over Kamaru Usman a year ago. ‘Borz’ is a perfect 13-0 in his mixed martial arts career, but his appearances inside the Octagon have been few and far between with him averaging roughly one fight per year.

With six cancelled bouts since 2020, Chimaev averages more withdrawals than he does actual fights. As a result, online sportsbook BegOnline.ag is allowing bettors to place a wager on weather or not Chimaev will bow out of UFC 308. The line opened at -140, meaning a $100 bet would net you $140 should ‘Borz’ not make it to Etihad Arena.