UFC middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya has poked fun at division contender, Dricus du Plessis after the South African underwent a surgical procedure to address a nose injury, which reportedly limited him to just eight per cent oxygen intake during his Octagon tenure.

Adesanya, the current and two-time undisputed middleweight champion, recently headlined UFC 287 against Alex Pereira, reclaiming his undisputed title with a second round knockout win over the Brazilian.

In the immediate aftermath of the Miami, Florida main event, Israel Adesanya was linked with a slew of next outings, including a return to light heavyweight in pursuit of a title fight with Jamahal Hill – as well as a title defense at 185lbs against South African contender, du Plessis.

In the midst of a five-fight winning run, du Plesiss, the current #6 ranked challenger managed to land recent victories over both Darren Till, and Derek Brunson since December of last year.

And welcoming a title defense against the Pethora native off the back of his win over arch-rival, Pereira, Adesanya claimed he would drag the carcass of du Plessis across his native country – leading to a heated response from the latter.

Israel Adesanya pokes fun at Dricus du Plessis

Recently undergoing a surgical procedure in order to address a nose injury which reportedly limited him to just an eight per cent oxygen intake over the last three years of his career, du Plessis’ issue was mocked and poked fun at by Adesanya on his official social media.

“Lol he (Dricus du Plessis) only on 8%” Israel Adesanya tweeted. “Look at my nostrils.”

Lol he only on 8%. Look at my nostrils! pic.twitter.com/pv6lS5dFNm — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) April 21, 2023

Targeting a quickfire Octagon comeback off the back of his rematch win over Pereira earlier this month, UFC president, Dana White confirmed that Adesanya had contacted him and promotional brass in search of a fight before the close of this summer’s UFC schedule.