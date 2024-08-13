Robert Whittaker offers Dricus du Plessis, Israel Adesanya UFC 305 fight prediction

Sharing the Octagon with both ahead of this weekend’s middleweight title fight, former champion, Robert Whittaker has claimed Saturday’s clash between Dricus du Plessis and Israel Adesanya is very much a “50-50” pairing between the duo.

Whittaker, the current number three ranked middleweight challenger and a former undisputed titleholder, has been sidelined since he took main event honors at UFC Saudi Arabia back in June, stopping Ikram Aliskerov with a dominant opening round knockout win.

And already slated to make his return in a title-eliminator clash, Whittaker is set to draw the unbeaten, Khamzat Chimaev in a five round co-main event at UFC 308 in October, returning to Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Robert Whittaker offers prediction for UFC 305 title fight

Sharing his thoughts on this weekend’s title fight showdown between South African star, du Plessis and two-fight rival, Adesanya – Whittaker claimed the pairing is likely going to go down to the proverbial wire.

“If I had to make a pick, I’d say that there’s a 50% chance, this is my confidence here,” Robert Whittaker said on the MMArcade podcast. “I’m sitting on the fence, but I mean it. There’s a 50-50 odds. That’s how much I think either one could sway. I think there’s a 50% chance that Izzy (Israel Adesanya) kind of keeps him at the end of his jab, utilizes that spacing, doesn’t get his back put against the fence. Defends some takedowns but ultimately wins by decision.”

“I also think there’s a 50% chance Dricus (du Plessis) does what he did to (Sean) Stirkcland, pushes into that space, takes him down, wears him out, turns it into a dog fight,” Robert Whittaker explained. “Doesn’t get a finish, but drags it out to the point where he’s still going to remain the champion.”