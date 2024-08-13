Shocking: Dricus Du Plessis Tasered by Coach During UFC 305 Training

In a truly stunning piece of footage, Dricus du Plessis’ head coach Morne Visser has been seen using a taser to coach the UFC middleweight champion.

This weekend, Dricus du Plessis will fight Israel Adesanya in a bout that’s been a long time coming. The two will compete for the UFC middleweight championship, but the big story is the feud that has been building between them for years.

The South African champ won the belt from Sean Strickland earlier this year. Ever since then, it’s felt as if everything has been building to this moment.

If he can overcome a former king of the division in Adesanya, he’ll really stamp his authority as the new man to beat at 185 pounds. Of course, if he wants to get past someone like ‘Stylebender’, he’ll need to train harder than he ever has before.

As it turns out, that may include some unorthodox training methods. In the following footage, you’ll see exactly what we mean.

using a taser is one way to get fighters to stop messing up #UFC305 pic.twitter.com/IHRrRJXziE — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) August 11, 2024

Dricus du Plessis agrees to insane training

Morne Visser: “This is my assistant coach [the taser]. So if he f***ed up, I helped him fix the problem. This is fixing the problem. Light on his toes, not picking up his hands, not kicking when he needs to. So, I’ll fix him, yeah.”

Dricus du Plessis: “It’s a very cool mental note. It’s a lot better than a stickie note, I can tell you that!”

There are going to be a lot of comments on either side regarding this technique. Regardless of how you look at it, though, du Plessis is the middleweight champion.

He has cultivated a training regime that has led him down a path few – outside of his circle – could’ve anticipated. Now, it’s down to Israel Adesanya to expose the holes he sees and become a three-time champion.