Robbie Lawler Reveals His Three Favorite UFC Fighters Today

Spread the word!













Former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler is one of the most exciting mixed martial artists to watch compete inside the cage.

However, “The Ruthless One” also appreciates the work of other fighters who show up to fight and put on a show, just as he does. Speaking to Complex recently, Lawler revealed three fighters he loves to watch when they step into the Octagon.

Those being interim UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, interim lightweight champ Dustin Poirier, and Jorge Masvidal (via The Body Lock MMA):

“I like watching the ‘Stylebender’ fight,” Lawler said. “He’s a clean striker. Off the top of my head, I like watching Dustin Poirier fight. I love watching Masvidal fight. Pretty much guys that I know that I can appreciate their toughness.

“Because there’s more to fighting than techniques. You can learn techniques but when push comes to shove, who are you as a fighter? If you stripped all your skills away, all your techniques, all your strength, are you still a fighter or are you going to puss out?”

Lawler is currently set to take on his former training partner, Colby Covington, in the UFC on ESPN 5 event from Newark, New Jersey on August 5. All the action will take place inside the Prudential Center. Covington has been talking a lot of smack ahead of the fight, shedding light on why Lawler decided to walk away from the American Top Team (ATT) gym.

What do you think about Lawler’s picks for his favorite fighters to watch?