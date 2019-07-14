Robbie Lawler Responds To Colby Covington’s Alleged Reason For ATT Departure

Spread the word!













Colby Covington is never one to shy away from talking trash. Even if his opponent is a former teammate and training partner of his.

Covington will be facing off against Robbie Lawler in the main event of UFC Newark on August 3 from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Recently, Covington blasted Lawler for allegedly leaving American Top Team after the gym featured a photograph of Tyron Woodley (another ATT member) holding his hands up after defeating “Ruthless” for the welterweight title.

Lawler was asked about this during a recent interview on the radio show HOT 97. “Ruthless” believes his former training partner is simply trying to hype their fight (via BJPenn.com):

“I think it’s just him talking,” Lawler said. “I don’t really pay much attention to what anyone is saying. I know why I left, and that’s all that matters. Every decision I’ve ever made in my life, I’m better for it. It’s all learning experiences. I’m just here to fight. I’m not here to talk about the past. I’m just here to get better. I’m here to grow and continue to grow at life and in the sport.”

The former welterweight champion then went on to say some nice things about Covington, who Lawler called a hard worker:

“I think he’s (Covington) done a good job. He’s a hard-working guy. He’s got a lot of ability. I think he does a lot of good things, and he’s got a good camp behind him.”

What do you make of Lawler’s response to Covington’s claims regarding “Ruthless'” ATT departure?