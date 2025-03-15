Robbie Lawler submits drug test under UFC anti doping program this week, amid links to stunning return

Just a week after his second induction into the promotion’s Hall of Fame, ex-UFC champion, Robbie Lawler has submitted a test sample this week to the promotion’s anti-doping programme — amid links to a potential return to competition later this year.

Lawler, a former undisputed welterweight champion in the promotion, featured Octagon-side last weekend at UFC 313. And heralded for his memorable career, ‘Ruthless’ was confirmed as the latest addition to the Modern Wing of the promotion’s Hall of Fame.

Two years ago, the California veteran was inducted into the Fight Wing alongside two-fight foe, Rory MacDonald for their bloody title fight rematch at UFC 189 back in 2015.

However, retiring from competition following a stunning first round knockout win over Niko Price back in 2023, Lawler has been linked with a potential return to combat sports in the time since.

Most notably, Lawler has been targeted to make an outing with the BKFC (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship), in a pairing with promotional star, former UFC contender, Mike Perry.

Robbie Lawler submits anti-doping test sample amid links to fighting return

And as per the eagle-eyed Andy Hickey on social media this weekend, Lawler submitted a test sample to the anti-doping program in place with the UFC.

“Very interesting name in the latest UFC anti doping update,” Hickey tweeted. “Robbie Lawler has submitted a drug test for the UFC this week.”

And linked with a fight against Michigan striker, Perry earlier this year by BKFC leader, David Feldman, Lawler’s status was set to be subject of talks between the former and UFC executives in recent weeks.

“Yeah, we’re working on it,” David Feldman told Ariel Helwani for Uncrowned when asked if Mike Perry is targeted to fight Robbie Lawler in his return. “We’re working on it with the UFC… Yeah, before, (Mike Perry’s fight with Jake Paul) yeah. Like, they were scared to death of him. And now, but they’re forgetting that this is still bare knuckle. It’s not boxing. (0:47) They’re not going to box Mike Perry.”