BKFC boss confirms huge Mike Perry, Robbie Lawler fight in the works: ‘We’re working on it with the UFC’

BKFC leader, David Feldman has revealed the promotion are currently targeting a fight between Mike Perry and former undisputed UFC welterweight kingpin, Robbie Lawler for the former’s return to competition — claiming he should have an announcement on whether not the pairing is set in the next two weeks.

Perry, a former welterweight contender under the umbrella of the UFC, has so-far enjoyed an impressive five-fight winning spree since his move to Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship back in 2022.

Sidelined since he headlined BKFC Knucklemania IV back in April of last year, Michigan striker, Perry would turn in a dominant opening round knockout win over Brazilian veteran and former UFC title chaser, Thiago Alves.

And as for Lawler, the veteran former welterweight gold holder called time on his iconic mixed martial arts career back in 2023, landing a stunning opening round stoppage win over Niko Price at UFC 290, to emotionally end his career with a bang.

David Feldman reveals talks for Mike Perry, Robbie Lawler fight

Linked with a return to action in the near future amid calls for a boxing match with long-time rival, Darren Till, Octagon alum, Perry is currently targeted to welcome San Diego stalwart, Lawler to the BKFC ring in the near future.

Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

“Yeah, we’re working on it,” David Feldman told Ariel Helwani for Uncrowned when asked if Mike Perry is targeted to fight Robbie Lawler in his return. “We’re working on it with the UFC… Yeah, before, (Mike Perry’s fight with Jake Paul) yeah. Like, they were scared to death of him. And now, but they’re forgetting that this is still bare knuckle. It’s not boxing. (0:47) They’re not going to box Mike Perry.”

During his run with the BKFC, Perry would also take home wins over former undisputed lightweight champion, Eddie Alvarez, after a win over former middleweight champion, Luke Rockhold, turning in decision and knockout wins, respectively.

Perry also would travel to England to take on current welterweight challenger, Michael ‘Venom’ Page — besting the former Bellator MMA title chaser in a decision victory.